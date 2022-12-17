Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Given New $132.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $256.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $250.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered shares of Signature Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.64.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SBNY opened at $113.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.62. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $113.25 and a 12-month high of $374.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signature Bank

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $717.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.63 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 82.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 239.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 7.0% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 101,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.