Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 31,762 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,730,179 shares.The stock last traded at $86.84 and had previously closed at $89.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SQM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $112.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.29.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.45. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 83.91% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 265.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 22.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.