Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 5.6% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 145.5% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 28,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 17,151 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 28.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 10,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the first quarter worth approximately $667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Trading Down 0.2 %

Southern Copper stock opened at $59.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.79. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.12. Southern Copper had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 60.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

About Southern Copper

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.