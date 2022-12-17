Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Shares Gap Down to $53.58

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $53.58, but opened at $51.48. Sylvamo shares last traded at $51.90, with a volume of 1,080 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLVM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sylvamo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America cut Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Sylvamo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Sylvamo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sylvamo by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Sylvamo during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Sylvamo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

