Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 21,182 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 200,501 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,182 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.9% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 42.8% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,993,000 after purchasing an additional 89,865 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 35.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $134.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.52. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.65.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.