Symmetry Partners LLC Has $6.77 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 916.7% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Investments & Development Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Union Investments & Development Ltd. now owns 65 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.7 %

AMZN opened at $87.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $896.32 billion, a PE ratio of 80.64, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.87 and a 1-year high of $172.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Benchmark dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at $12,750,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,468 shares of company stock worth $11,098,019 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.