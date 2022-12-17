Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT Raised to $37.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of SYF stock opened at $33.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.91 and its 200 day moving average is $33.01. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $50.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,612,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,458,000 after buying an additional 76,143 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth $18,750,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth $241,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

