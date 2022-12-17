Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock Position Increased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $18,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% during the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO opened at $100.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -916.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.72 and its 200-day moving average is $119.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $182.25.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.15). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTWO. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $137.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

