TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $30.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TIXT. TD Securities reduced their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank lowered TELUS International (Cda) from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America raised TELUS International (Cda) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.36.

TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TIXT opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $34.45.

Institutional Trading of TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,118,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,253,000 after buying an additional 589,026 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,536,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,798,000 after buying an additional 699,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,383,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,469 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,810,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,329,000 after purchasing an additional 112,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 35.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,615,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,544,000 after purchasing an additional 421,615 shares during the period. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

