TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $30.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.08% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TIXT. TD Securities reduced their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank lowered TELUS International (Cda) from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America raised TELUS International (Cda) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.36.
TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TIXT opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $34.45.
Institutional Trading of TELUS International (Cda)
TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
