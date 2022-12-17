The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,735 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $26,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Boston Beer by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Boston Beer by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Boston Beer by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Boston Beer by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total value of $2,063,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,292.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total value of $2,063,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,292.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,179,060. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Beer Trading Down 0.4 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Boston Beer to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $251.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.87.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $344.08 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $287.00 and a twelve month high of $547.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $370.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $596.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.42 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Beer

(Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.