The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 23.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.31.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $13.08 on Thursday. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.94 and a 52-week high of $66.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

About Fate Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,655,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,207,000 after purchasing an additional 182,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,428,000 after purchasing an additional 501,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,814,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,133,000 after purchasing an additional 57,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,270,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,703 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,983,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,491,000 after purchasing an additional 72,136 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.