The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 23.55% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.31.
Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance
Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $13.08 on Thursday. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.94 and a 52-week high of $66.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.56.
About Fate Therapeutics
Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.
