The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Price Target to $26.00

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.13% from the company’s previous close.

KMT has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Kennametal from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kennametal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.86.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal Trading Down 1.0 %

KMT opened at $24.27 on Thursday. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $20.21 and a 52 week high of $38.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Institutional Trading of Kennametal

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $494.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Kennametal by 106.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Kennametal by 10.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

About Kennametal

(Get Rating)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.