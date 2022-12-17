Thomasville National Bank Buys 1,761 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,793 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.1% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $42,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Microsoft by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 40,675 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 2,655 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Down 1.7 %

Microsoft stock opened at $244.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $344.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.31%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $296.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.