Thomasville National Bank Has $41.95 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 303,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 5.0% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $41,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.9% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 24,664 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,180,000. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in Apple by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 280,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,289,000 after buying an additional 169,924 shares during the period. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at $3,613,000. Finally, Prudent Investors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.7% during the second quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. now owns 43,406 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.65.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $134.51 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

