Tony M. Chou Sells 10,060 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) Director Tony M. Chou sold 10,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $553,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Silk Road Medical Stock Performance

Shares of SILK stock opened at $53.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.83 and a beta of 1.27. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a one year low of $27.21 and a one year high of $56.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.11 and its 200 day moving average is $43.69.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $37.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.84 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 45.16% and a negative return on equity of 86.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SILK. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,153,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,927,000 after buying an additional 636,531 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,458,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 8.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,087,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,786,000 after purchasing an additional 306,577 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 52.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 686,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,872,000 after purchasing an additional 235,762 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 67.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 473,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,245,000 after purchasing an additional 190,913 shares during the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

