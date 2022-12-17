Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TCOM. Barclays lowered their target price on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $34.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.29. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of -55.27 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $35.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.72 million. As a group, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,559,000 after buying an additional 3,893,531 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 34.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,615,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,922 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 342.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,463,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,164 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 21.5% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,571,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,920 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 112.8% in the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,599,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,950 shares during the period. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trip.com Group

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.