U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $9,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 66.3% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 26,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 52.3% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 54,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $42.15 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.28.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.12.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

