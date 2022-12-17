UBP Investment Advisors SA Has $1.68 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

UBP Investment Advisors SA trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,148 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,358 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 0.9% of UBP Investment Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 35,661 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 10,483 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 11.8% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 200,501 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after buying an additional 21,182 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Apple by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 103,814 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,347,000 after buying an additional 26,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 24,664 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $134.51 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.08 and its 200 day moving average is $149.52.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.65.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

