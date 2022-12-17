Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,175 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.3% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% in the second quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 301,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,414,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.2% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 35,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,670,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $210.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.90. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $129.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.28.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

