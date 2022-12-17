Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 89.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,663 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,209 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $20,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 85.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 722.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.4 %

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.28.

UNP opened at $210.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.90. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $129.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.39%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

