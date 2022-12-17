Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $217.85 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $325.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.05.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

