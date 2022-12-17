VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos Sells 2,000 Shares

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total value of $404,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,514,210.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 13th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $418,300.00.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of VRSN opened at $200.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.01. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.25 and a 52-week high of $257.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VeriSign

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 59.07%. The business had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in VeriSign by 2,628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

