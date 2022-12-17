VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO Sells $418,300.00 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $418,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,444 shares in the company, valued at $141,896,562.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VeriSign alerts:

On Thursday, December 15th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total value of $404,820.00.

VeriSign Price Performance

VRSN opened at $200.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.01. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.99. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.25 and a 1 year high of $257.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.40 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 59.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRSN. Citigroup began coverage on VeriSign in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on VeriSign in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of VeriSign

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 83,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,490,000 after acquiring an additional 19,589 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 943.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.