Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 17,099 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4,328.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,494 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 17,099 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 5.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth $1,273,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of American Express by 5.8% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 119,376 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $22,323,000 after buying an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P bought a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in American Express by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,180 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $146.30 on Friday. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $109.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.24 and its 200-day moving average is $150.30.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.58.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

