Verition Fund Management LLC Has $2.85 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,095 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $44.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.36 and its 200-day moving average is $47.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Kroger to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.39.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

