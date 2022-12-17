Verition Fund Management LLC Increases Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 240.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,153 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in CSX by 4.0% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 7,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in CSX by 4.0% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 7,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in CSX by 18.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in CSX by 1.4% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 26,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in CSX by 0.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 101,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.65 on Friday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.49.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSX. Citigroup reduced their price target on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Benchmark reduced their price target on CSX to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna lowered CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.28.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

