Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $2.40 Million in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 52,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 91.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,865,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,526,000 after buying an additional 1,848,839 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,239,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,807,000 after purchasing an additional 65,515 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 82.1% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,182,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,628,000 after purchasing an additional 983,880 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 8.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,684,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,774,000 after purchasing an additional 131,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $73,849,000.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $45.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.95. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $49.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $427.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.18 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 13.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

