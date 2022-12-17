Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 7,633 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 99.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $111.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.00. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.89 and a 12-month high of $242.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded CrowdStrike from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research lowered CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.30.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $1,532,290.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,314,793.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,011 shares of company stock valued at $16,610,589. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

