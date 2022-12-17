Verition Fund Management LLC Raises Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 163.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,920 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,902 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACM. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in AECOM by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of AECOM by 5.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of AECOM by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in AECOM by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

AECOM Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $82.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.35. AECOM has a 12-month low of $60.74 and a 12-month high of $86.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.79.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Featured Stories

