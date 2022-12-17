W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stake Reduced by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 383.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:GWW opened at $558.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.48 and a fifty-two week high of $612.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $570.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $532.29. The stock has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.19 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 9.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 24.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $590.29.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

