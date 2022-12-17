Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Sells 475 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,632 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.3% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.1% in the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.6% during the second quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Macquarie began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $244.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $344.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

