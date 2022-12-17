WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,535,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,946,014,000 after acquiring an additional 604,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,007,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,912,941,000 after acquiring an additional 541,346 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,636,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,551,000 after acquiring an additional 128,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 14.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,400,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $543,494,000 after buying an additional 683,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,390. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Several research firms have commented on WEC. TheStreet raised WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.91.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $95.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The company has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.69.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.