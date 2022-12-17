WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,535,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,946,014,000 after acquiring an additional 604,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,007,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,912,941,000 after buying an additional 541,346 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 28.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,919 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,636,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,551,000 after purchasing an additional 128,313 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 14.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,400,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,494,000 after purchasing an additional 683,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WEC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 1.5 %

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $91,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC opened at $95.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.36. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.94%. Analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

