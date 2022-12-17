Wedmont Private Capital Decreases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wedmont Private Capital lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,872 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,711 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.0% of Wedmont Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $244.69 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $344.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $239.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

