Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 26,385 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,814 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,385 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.9% of Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after acquiring an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126,354 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,062,000 after buying an additional 38,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $23,233,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Apple to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.65.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $134.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.52.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

