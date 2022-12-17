Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 6,399 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,772 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.2% of Wedmont Private Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 916.7% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Union Investments & Development Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% in the first quarter. Union Investments & Development Ltd. now owns 65 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 303,468 shares of company stock worth $11,098,019. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $87.86 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.87 and a 1 year high of $172.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.31 and its 200 day moving average is $114.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.29.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

