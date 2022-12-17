WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,818 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 64.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.0% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 61,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth $32,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth $50,802,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth $541,000. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WSC. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Down 1.0 %

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.88 per share, with a total value of $234,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,237,299.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $2,306,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,595,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,740,194.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.88 per share, for a total transaction of $234,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,237,299.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WSC opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.52 and a 12-month high of $49.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.55.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $604.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.43 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

