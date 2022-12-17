Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Holdings Lifted by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,127 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,565 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,655,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,704,000 after purchasing an additional 875,954 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,543,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,021,000 after purchasing an additional 162,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,271,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,740,000 after buying an additional 304,648 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.64.

Insider Activity

Xcel Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $69.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.18. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $77.66. The stock has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.73%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

