109,151 Shares in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 109,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 9.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,726,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,295,000 after purchasing an additional 142,189 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 2.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,298,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,519,000 after purchasing an additional 29,234 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,855,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 28.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,173,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,831,000 after purchasing an additional 263,456 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Universal Insurance by 12.4% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,006,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,121,000 after acquiring an additional 110,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on UVE shares. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Universal Insurance to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Universal Insurance Price Performance

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Jon Springer sold 16,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $191,203.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 523,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,440.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Jon Springer sold 16,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $191,203.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 523,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,440.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Francis Xavier Mccahill III bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,510.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at $135,637.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UVE opened at $9.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $292.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.99. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $19.64.

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is presently -20.65%.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Featured Stories

