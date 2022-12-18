16,725 Shares in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 16,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Somerset Trust Co bought a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,363,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,404,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 187,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 51,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth $2,310,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Global to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

Paramount Global Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $17.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.31. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $39.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.43%.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

