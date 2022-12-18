1,791 Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,317,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793,861 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 45,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 16,828 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 186,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,560,000 after acquiring an additional 66,480 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5,941.7% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 467,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,516,000 after acquiring an additional 134,570 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $109.76 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.73 and a twelve month high of $110.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

