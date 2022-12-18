19,275 Shares in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Acquired by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

ESRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 7.52. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 56.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.67%.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

