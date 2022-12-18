19,740 Shares in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF) Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF in the second quarter worth $222,000. Truadvice LLC lifted its position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 319,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 55,682 shares in the last quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 576,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 1,029.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 257,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 234,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 116.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 65,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 35,204 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

BATS PSFF opened at $21.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.43.

