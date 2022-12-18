2,044 Shares in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,044 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 266.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 23,824 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 17,329 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 5.4% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 62,227 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,642,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $812,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 18.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,901 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 28.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,895 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VRTS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $268.00 to $248.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Performance

VRTS opened at $189.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 13.06, a quick ratio of 13.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.80 and a 1 year high of $302.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.63.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The closed-end fund reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $185.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.12 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 29.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 25.4 EPS for the current year.

Virtus Investment Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

About Virtus Investment Partners

(Get Rating)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also

