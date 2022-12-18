25,139 Shares in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 39,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 818,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $644,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,101,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,985,000 after buying an additional 468,316 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $13.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.53. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

