27,654 Shares in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 119.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 4,330.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 111.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Privia Health Group news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 138,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $5,242,618.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,685,275.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 6,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $151,191.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,857,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,664,237.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 138,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $5,242,618.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,685,275.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,724,596 shares of company stock valued at $121,445,109. 57.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Privia Health Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Privia Health Group to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.36.

Shares of PRVA stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $44.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.14 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.18.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $342.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.66 million. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

