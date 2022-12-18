2,926 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000.

IJJ stock opened at $99.64 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $113.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.39.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

