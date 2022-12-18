298 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Markel Corp grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,083,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REGN. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $536.00 to $675.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $766.81.

REGN stock opened at $723.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $740.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $665.84. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $779.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $1.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 39.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,346 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.00, for a total value of $2,422,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,226,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at $842,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $19,789,156. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company's stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

