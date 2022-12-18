37,712 Shares in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Bought by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 37,712 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QUOT. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the first quarter worth $16,414,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 423.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,689,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,457 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 1,513.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,747 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Quotient Technology by 158,706.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 502,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 503,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Quotient Technology by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,563,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,637,000 after buying an additional 502,760 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 385,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,345.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Quotient Technology news, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 385,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,345.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,324. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on QUOT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $4.00 to $2.90 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:QUOT opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $293.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average is $2.80. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $7.92.

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

