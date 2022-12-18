3,787 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $77.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.73. The company has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.58.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.